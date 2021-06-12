Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 166,043 shares.The stock last traded at $51.35 and had previously closed at $51.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.2729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 106.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth $1,557,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $1,832,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $212,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

