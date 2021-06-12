Fortum Oyj (HEL:FORTUM) PT Set at €19.60 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.60 ($23.06) price objective on Fortum Oyj (HEL:FORTUM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of €12.69 ($14.93) and a 1 year high of €18.94 ($22.28).

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the generation and sale of electricity and heat, and operation and maintenance of power plants, as well as energy-related services. The Company operates, along with its subsidiaries, in four business segments: Power, comprising the Company’s power generation, physical operation and trading, as well as expert services for power producers; Heat, consisting of combined heat and power generation (CHP), district heating and cooling activities and business-to-business heating solutions; Russia, including power and heat generation and sales in Russia, and Electricity Solutions, responsible for Fortum’s electricity sales.

