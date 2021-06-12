Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.01. 818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 231,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $695.14 million, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $386,036.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,899,673.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,372 shares of company stock valued at $796,354. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 147,716 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at $3,791,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

