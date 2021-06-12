Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Down 6.4%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.97. 4,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 436,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRIX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.31.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,604 shares in the company, valued at $657,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $598,911. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after buying an additional 500,176 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

