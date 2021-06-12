Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 26 ($0.34) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Wednesday.

GGP opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of £841.60 million and a PE ratio of -214.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.11. Greatland Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

