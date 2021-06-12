Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €25.33 ($29.80).

AIXA opened at €22.01 ($25.89) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.41. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 1-year high of €22.78 ($26.80).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

