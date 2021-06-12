Raymond James Raises Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target to $32.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $28.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $571.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $130,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

