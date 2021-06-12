Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to Announce -$1.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to post ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.75). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of ($2.78) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($6.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.