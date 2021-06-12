BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 176.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 298,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 63,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.10. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $98.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 15.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

