21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Up 5.2%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.32. 34,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,263,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNET shares. Citigroup increased their price target on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 65.34% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. On average, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.