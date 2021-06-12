Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 40,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 759,588 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $10.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKTS. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $509.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,442 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,774. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 437.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 204,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 166,141 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.