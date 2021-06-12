AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Update

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 302.7% from the May 13th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AGFAF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. AgraFlora Organics International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
About AgraFlora Organics International
Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for AgraFlora Organics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgraFlora Organics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.