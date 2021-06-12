AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Update

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 302.7% from the May 13th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGFAF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. AgraFlora Organics International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

About AgraFlora Organics International

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It manufactures and distributes premium personal care, cosmetics, and cannabinoid-infused product lines; hand-made skin care lines; CBD-infused topical creams; therapeutic relief balms; sport pain CBD tinctures; CBD-infused soaks; CBD-infused roll-ons and healing sticks; THC flowers; balanced THC and CBD flowers; and cannabinoid-infused carbonated beverages.

