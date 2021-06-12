AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 275.2% from the May 13th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABSSF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lowered AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

ABSSF stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

