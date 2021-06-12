Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the May 13th total of 179,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Alfa has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64.

About Alfa

Alfa, SAB. de C.V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, recycled PET, and caprolactam; and chemical specialties and industrial chemicals.

