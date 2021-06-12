Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the May 13th total of 179,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Alfa has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64.
About Alfa
