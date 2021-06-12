Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $9,558,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,986 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 220,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley increased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.86 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $673.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.31.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

