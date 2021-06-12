BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 41,150 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,150 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1,046.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 90,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

