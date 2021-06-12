BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 39.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WGO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $67.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

