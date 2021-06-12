BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $527,000 Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 107.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Heska were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Heska by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heska by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $206.22 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $81.98 and a 1 year high of $217.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.61 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.18.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

