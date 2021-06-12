Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 760.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,482,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,372.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.59.

Shares of WING opened at $149.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 155.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.12.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

