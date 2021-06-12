BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $562,000 Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRA. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Strategic Education by 3.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Strategic Education by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STRA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

