Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Codexis were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Insiders sold 102,885 shares of company stock worth $2,053,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.57.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDXS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

