Reviewing Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -70.39% -48.13% -29.88% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oblong and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oblong currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 297.88%. Given Oblong’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Oblong has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.7, meaning that its stock price is 670% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oblong and Blue Sphere’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $15.33 million 6.55 -$7.42 million ($1.48) -2.55 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oblong.

Summary

Oblong beats Blue Sphere on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

