Contrasting Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) & Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) and Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ocwen Financial and Home Point Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocwen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Point Capital 1 4 5 0 2.40

Home Point Capital has a consensus target price of $12.30, suggesting a potential upside of 88.36%. Given Home Point Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Home Point Capital is more favorable than Ocwen Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Home Point Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocwen Financial $960.91 million 0.29 -$40.18 million N/A N/A Home Point Capital $1.38 billion 0.66 $607.00 million $4.86 1.34

Home Point Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Ocwen Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Home Point Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Home Point Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocwen Financial -0.67% -1.43% -0.06% Home Point Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Home Point Capital beats Ocwen Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. Ocwen Financial Corporation serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.