Swiss National Bank Buys 2,300 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Realogy were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Realogy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,295 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 652.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 121,853 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 619,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 37,370 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 641,498 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RLGY shares. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realogy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.79.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

