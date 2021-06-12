The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.47.

AZEK opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.48. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $199,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,118 shares of company stock valued at $10,134,964. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

