Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a market cap of $292.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 83.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 35,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at $197,729.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $1,149,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $451,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.