Financial Analysis: Rogers (NYSE:ROG) & PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) and PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers and PureCycle Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers 8.16% 11.34% 8.72% PureCycle Technologies N/A -14.59% -5.67%

This table compares Rogers and PureCycle Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers $802.58 million 4.44 $49.99 million $5.08 37.51 PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Rogers has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rogers and PureCycle Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers 0 0 3 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rogers currently has a consensus price target of $250.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.19%. PureCycle Technologies has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.94%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than Rogers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Rogers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rogers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rogers beats PureCycle Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names. The EMS segment provides engineered material solutions, including polyurethane and silicone materials used in cushioning, gasketing, sealing, and vibration management applications for general industrial, portable electronics, automotive, mass transit, aerospace and defense, footwear and impact mitigation, and printing markets; customized silicones used in flex heater and semiconductor thermal applications; and polytetrafluoroethylene and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene materials used in wire and cable, electrical insulation, and automotive applications under the PORON, BISCO, DeWAL, ARLON, Griswold, eSORBA, XRD, HeatSORB, and R/bak names. The PES segment offers ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions under the curamik and ROLINX names. The Other segment provides elastomer components; and elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks for applications in the general industrial and automotive markets under the ENDUR and NITROPHYL names. Rogers Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

