Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Price Target Increased to C$0.10 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$0.05 to C$0.10 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE MPVD opened at C$0.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51. Mountain Province Diamonds has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$111.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 496.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

