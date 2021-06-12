Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Price Target Increased to C$0.10 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$0.05 to C$0.10 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of TSE MPVD opened at C$0.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51. Mountain Province Diamonds has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$111.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 496.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
About Mountain Province Diamonds
