Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRZ. National Bankshares cut their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$4.11.

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$5.93 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$6.95. The stock has a market cap of C$223.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$41.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.0200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

