Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

