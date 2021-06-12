Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

