DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DiaSorin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiaSorin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.00.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

Shares of DSRLF stock opened at $181.00 on Friday. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.10.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.