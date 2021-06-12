Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of GMS worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $2,140,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.38. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

