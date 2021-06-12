Swiss National Bank Purchases 600 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.75. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. Analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

