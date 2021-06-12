Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 52,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

PATK stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.75. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $955,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,356,930.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,691,221.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,002 shares of company stock worth $4,827,693. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

