Analysts Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.34. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.29. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,997,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at about $33,673,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,109,000 after purchasing an additional 244,399 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 216,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

