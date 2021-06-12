$2.32 EPS Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the lowest is $1.44. United States Steel posted earnings of ($2.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $12.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

X opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

