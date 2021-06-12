Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.23. Fabrinet reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

FN stock opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,874,000 after buying an additional 259,427 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $20,478,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 29.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after buying an additional 212,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 25.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,171,000 after buying an additional 202,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

