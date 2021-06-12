Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Hornbuckle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $351,560.00.

On Monday, April 5th, William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $1,525,200.00.

NYSE MGM opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 118,764 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.