Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) COO Sells $1,017,900.00 in Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.92.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 417,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

