Jon Callaghan Sells 10,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,788,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $113.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.64 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

