Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.40

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.40 and last traded at $101.07, with a volume of 7964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.66.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.