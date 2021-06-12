Serge Saxonov Sells 15,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $2,795,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,491,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Serge Saxonov sold 771 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $125,410.86.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $2,761,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00.

TXG stock opened at $193.51 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $203.25. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.08.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 539.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,688,000 after purchasing an additional 266,253 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

