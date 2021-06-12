Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) VP Nathaniel A. Vitan Sells 4,000 Shares

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $295.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.98. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $296.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $23,508,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,093,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Public Storage by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,336,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

