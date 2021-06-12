Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $24.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KIM. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

NYSE:KIM opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 49,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 266,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 867,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 120,683 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

