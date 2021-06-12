Jeffrey Kalowski Sells 19,236 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,635,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,549 shares in the company, valued at $20,701,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Kalowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of Rapid7 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $327,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $88.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

