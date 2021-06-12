The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario Sells 170,374 Shares

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 170,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,993,375.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $383.70 million, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 2.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

