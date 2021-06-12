The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario Sells 170,374 Shares

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 170,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,993,375.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ STKS opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $383.70 million, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 2.60.
The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
