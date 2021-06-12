Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,416,534.01 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $1,416,534.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,325,910 shares in the company, valued at $169,551,592.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,120,738.94.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $553,507.28.
- On Friday, May 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $494,386.69.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,400.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $410,421.33.
- On Friday, May 21st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $901,465.74.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $789,750.00.
- On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $535,646.25.
- On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,243,765.60.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.
Shares of PGEN stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $11.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,403.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 371,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 347,123 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.
