Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,416,534.01 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $1,416,534.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,325,910 shares in the company, valued at $169,551,592.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,120,738.94.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $553,507.28.

On Friday, May 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $494,386.69.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $410,421.33.

On Friday, May 21st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $901,465.74.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $789,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $535,646.25.

On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,243,765.60.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,403.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 371,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 347,123 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

