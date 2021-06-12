Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:JBFCY opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99. Jollibee Foods has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.60.
About Jollibee Foods
