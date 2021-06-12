Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:JBFCY opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99. Jollibee Foods has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

