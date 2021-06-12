Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given New GBX 2,900 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,422.86 ($31.65).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,357 ($30.79) on Friday. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a one year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,347.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

