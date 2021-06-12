Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,800 at Royal Bank of Canada

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,583.60 ($33.75).

LON:ADM opened at GBX 3,067 ($40.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,833.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,210 ($28.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

